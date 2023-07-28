Firm Reaffirms Commitment To Small Businesses

Nigeria’s business solution provider, The Business Hub (TBH), restated its commitment to small businesses growth.

The company stated this in its maiden edition of the Start to Scale Summit, an event that was specially curated to provide small businesses with practical and actionable insights to help them scale their businesses.

The theme of the summit was ‘From Startup to Scale-Up: Strategies for Explosive Business Growth’.

The head of SME Products, Mrs Bolanle Tyson, said, The Business Hub is passionate about Small and Medium Enterprises(SMEs) because they provide about 96 percent of employment and contribute about 48 per cent to the GDP.

She added that, it is disheartening to note that many of them do not survive the first five years, and TBH is working to change this.