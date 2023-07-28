Abia Eyes 36,000-job Capacity Cement Factory In Ohafia

Abia State deputy governor, Ikechukwu Emetu has said the administration intends to establish a cement factory with capacity for over 36,000 job opportunities in Ohafia.

Emetu stated this, yesterday, when a delegation of Ohafia School of Thought paid him a courtesy visit in his office at Government House, Umuahia, the state capital.

He said when completed, the factory which would harness the huge limestone deposit in the clan, would also attract the establishment of banks, industries, and other service providers.

Emetu reaffirmed the determination of the Alex Otti-led administration in the state to deliver on its campaign promises to the people of the clan and the state in general.

Extolling the school for its efforts to ensure victory for the Labour Party in the clan in the last elections, he added that as a member of the school, he would not let them down.