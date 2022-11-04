Eventful Ltd, a leading event consulting company in Nigeria has partnered with Lagos Business School (LBS) and the University of Lagos to is set to support youth entrepreneurship in the two institutions.

The company which at the weekend held a thanksgiving to celebrate 20 years of operation in Nigeria, said it is its own way of giving back to the society.

Speaking during the thanksgiving event, the managing director, Eventful, Fisayo Beecroft said, “We are excited to be celebrating this important milestone with our clients and stakeholders. Today, we are also taking a bold step to give back to our community by contributing our quota to youth entrepreneurship in Nigeria.

“To this end, we met with the Entrepreneurship and Skills Centre of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) and the Entrepreneurial Development Centre of the Lagos Business School (LBS) to endow a prize for practical engagement in entrepreneurship and business management.

“We will be supporting the annual business pitches in UNILAG from which outstanding business proposals get rewards and prize money for the next 5 years. Likewise, we will be supporting the National Entrepreneurial Challenge in LBS by providing the money for the prize winners, also for the next 5 years. We are an innovative company and as such we are delighted to be supporting these institutions.”

Speaking earlier, founder and chairman, Eventful, Yewande Zaccheaus thanked those who started this journey with the company 20 years ago and have stood by it over the years.

“I acknowledge the support of my committed team at Eventful who keep going the extra mile to deliver excellence to our clients and have also ensured that this celebration is a success. We are greatly honoured today and remain committed to delivering excellent professional services to our clients.”