Leading global Maison for luxury business lifestyle, Montblanc is set to launch a new release of leather goods and accessories into the Nigerian market with longstanding partner, PoloLuxury.

In a statement the company said the collection -‘On the Move’ with Montblanc was inspired by the desire of the Maison to help people embrace the inspirational power of their new-found mobility in the way they move and travel while on their quest to live a life of purpose and passion.

“The new collection embodies a new vision of mobility that is at the heart of Montblanc’s DNA: the way we move inspires the mark we make. Montblanc has also always understood the power of mobility, to move freely not just physically, but moving ahead to grow and ultimately thrive. With this new collection, we are encouraging a new generation of Montblanc customers to get out and move with passion, curiosity and style, as they pursue what truly matters to them in life”, explains Montblanc CMO, Vincent Montalesco.

Speaking regarding the new collection, executive director, PoloLuxury, Jennifer Obayuwana, said: “In our many years of partnership with the Montblanc brand, we have always been inspired by the innovative prowess and excellent craftsmanship of the brand. We are more than delighted to introduce the ‘On the Move’ collection to our tasteful clients and are assured of delivering to them the most wonderful experience.”