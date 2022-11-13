Schmidt Futures, in partnership with the Rhodes Trust, is set to support global talents with scholarships, career services and funding opportunities. through the 2023 Rise Global Challenge.

To this end, it has announced that young people between the ages of 15 to 17 (as of July 1st, 2023) can apply for this initiative.

The flagship programme of Schmidt Futures would anchor a broader $1 billion philanthropic commitment from Eric and Wendy Schmidt while noting that, brilliant people who need opportunity would get support as they work to serve others.

Through this, the Rise Global Challenge will build a lifelong community of students, teachers, and institutions across sectors who aim to serve others.

The programme, which identifies young people between the ages of 15 and 17 from around the world, was designed to encourage a lifetime of service and learning by providing support that could include scholarships, career services, and funding opportunities to help these leaders serve others for decades to come.

Since its inception, ‘Rise’ has welcomed over 150,000 people from over 170 countries to its community and selected 200 Winners from 69 countries of origin who have showcased their brilliance – from making education more accessible to mitigating global warming and developing tools to better detect cancer.

Schmidt Futures recognises that talent is created equally, but opportunity is not, which is why the Rise programme partners 30+ global organisations, including NBA Africa, the African Leadership Academy, HALI Network, and BUILD Nigeria, to scour the globe to find brilliant young people who are passionate about building a better world.