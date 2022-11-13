Indomie Fan Club (IFC), Nigeria’s children-based fan club, has rewarded winners in season seven edition of its ‘Team Yourself Up’ competition.

The competition, which saw children between the ages of five to 12 years, came to an exciting end with winners smiling home with cash prizes and other items.

Sponsored by Dufil Prima Foods, makers of Indomie Noodles, Indomie Fan Club (IFC), a child engagement initiative designed to enhance the writing and creative skills of members of the club cut across 3,000 schools in Nigeria.

Several members of the Indomie Fan Club (IFC) exhibited their talents during the Special Arts and Crafts Exhibition of the ‘Indomie Team Yourself Up’ competition. The children made several unique creatives from wrappers and cartons of their favourite noodles, Indomie Instant Noodles.

After thorough scrutiny of the entries, the grand prize of N500,000 was presented to Ezinwanne Oforbike, a student of Ebelechukwu International School, Anambra State. Samuel Onadeko of Omoniyi Nursery and Primary School, Lagos clinched the second prize of N100,000 while the third prize of N75,000 went to Aromire Ridwan of YPO Shodeinde Islamic School, Lagos, and Blessing Azeez of D’ Glorious Private School, Ijoko, Ogun State received N50,000 for placing fourth in the competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the prize presentation in Lagos, the group Corporate Communications and Events manager, Dufil Prima Foods Plc, Mr Tope Ashiwaju, stated that, the brand, through the ‘Team Yourself Up’ competition, is using the platform to create a bonding experience between children and their loved ones.