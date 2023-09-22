The chief executive officer of Promasidor Nigeria, Bruno Gruwez reiterated the commitment of the company to raise education standards, saying it is the most important investment for the future of children in Nigeria .

He said this informed the company’s decision to revamp Cowbellpedia, Nigeria’s educational TV Quiz Show targeted at secondary school students in Nigeria.

He saluted the participants while assuring them that Promasidor would continue to support the academic development of Nigerian children.

“Over 1,000 students across the country from various secondary schools participated in a computer-based test (CBT) exam which produced the top 132 students who participated in the show,’’ he said.

The management of the company said the TV Quiz show which focused on mathematical excellence in secondary schools has been revamped to include a wider subject area.

According to him, the new revamped Cowbellpedia now covers Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM); General Knowledge, and Puzzles which is more reflective of the wider areas of interest for students in Nigeria today.

According to the organiser, the prize offering goes up to N100m including cash rewards, laptops, other learning equipment, and Cowbell products as well as an all-expense paid educational excursion to South Africa.

The marketing director, Promasidor Nigeria, Adebola Williams explained that the focus on STEM and General Knowledge is a deliberate decision to be more inclusive of the subject areas of interest of our consumers.