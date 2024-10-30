In a bid to revolutionise business operations and stimulate growth, TD Africa has partnered with Dell Technologies and Intel to explore the optimization of AI tools and data-driven solutions.

This collaboration was highlighted during the “Partner Technology Day” event in Lagos, where industry experts shared valuable insights on the transformative potential of AI and data analytics through interactive workshops.

Country lead for Dell Technologies in Nigeria, Abimbola Owoeye, emphasised the far-reaching implications of technology beyond just profit margins. “You cannot combat corruption without leveraging technology. We must evolve into an insight-driven data country. Technology is the future, and Dell Technologies is a leader in this space. If you are not utilizing Artificial Intelligence and partnering with Dell and TD Africa, you are missing a crucial opportunity,” he stated.

Supporting this perspective, assistant general manager at TD Africa, Abiodun Idowu, underscored the necessity of adopting AI and data-driven solutions to maintain competitiveness in an ever-evolving business landscape.

“We are dedicated to equipping our partners with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive in the digital era,” he affirmed.

The Partner Technology Day event showcased TD Africa’s commitment to fostering innovation and delivering state-of-the-art solutions to its partners in Nigeria and across the continent. By harnessing the power of AI and data analytics, businesses can uncover new opportunities, enhance operational efficiency, and achieve sustainable growth.