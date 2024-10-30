The average domestic airfare for a single journey on specified routes in Nigeria reached N124,693.40 in September 2024, reflecting a steep 57.81% increase from the N79,013.48 recorded in the same month last year.

On a month-to-month basis, fares saw a slight 0.80% uptick compared to August 2024, suggesting stability in price adjustments.

This data was obtained from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in its Transport Fare Watch for September 2024.

“In air travel, the average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes single journey was N124,693.40 in September 2024, showing an increase of 0.80% while compared to the previous month (August 2024).

On a year-on-year basis, the fare rose by 57.81% from N79,013.48 in September 2023,” the NBS report stated in part.