The management and staff of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) have been thrown into mourning following the death of four staff members in the fire incident that engulfed Afriland Towers on Broad Street, Lagos Island, on Tuesday.

The deceased were working at one of the two FIRS offices located on the sixth and seventh floors of the building when the tragedy occurred.

In a statement, Special Adviser on Media to the FIRS chairman, Dare Adekanmbi, identified the victims as Mrs. Ekelikhostse George (Assistant Director), Mr. David Sunday-Jatto (Assistant Director), Mrs. Nkem Onyemelukwe (Senior Manager), and Mr. Peter Ifaranmaye (Manager).

“It is with a heavy heart that FIRS announces the tragic loss of four of its staff members during the fire incident at Afriland Towers, Broad Street, Lagos, on Tuesday.

“FIRS is one of the tenants in the Towers, with our Medium Tax Audit and Onikan Emerging Tax Office situated on the sixth and seventh floors. Our security and safety officials quickly mobilised and contacted the fire service as soon as they were alerted. However, on arrival, thick dark smoke was already billowing from the building.

“The management and entire staff are in deep shock and sorrow over this tragedy. We extend our condolences to the grieving families and are in touch with them. The commitment, dedication, and professionalism of our departed colleagues were never in doubt. We will provide all necessary support at this difficult time.

“We are also working closely with relevant agencies in Lagos to determine the cause of the incident and will be reviewing safety measures across FIRS offices in both rented and owned buildings nationwide,” the statement added.