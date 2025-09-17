Operatives of the Niger State Police Command have clamped down on illegal miners at a mining site located at Dangado Village in Paikoro local government area of the State, arresting six suspects.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the State, Wasiu Abiodun, said the arrest followed credible information.

Abiodun said the Crack Squad of the Command stormed the mining site where they engaged some illegal miners who were armed with dangerous weapons.

During the raid, the Niger Police spokesman said six suspects were arrested at the mining scene while others escaped.

Abiodun named the arrested suspects to include Aliyu Rabiu, Samaila Ibrahim, Sadiku Auwal, Ibrahim Babangida, Musa Adamu and Sani Hassan.

“The suspects were arrested with three water pump engines, two diggers, headpans, knives, cutlasses, shovels and other illicit drugs,” he stated.

Similarly, police said some illegal mining locations in Chanchaga were also raided where some suspects were arrested.

The PPRO said the move was for the safety of lives, property and protection of the environment.