First Bank Sponsors 2nd Edition Of Gamr X

Africa is gearing up for the exhilarating second edition of the largest gaming and sports tournament in West Africa, Gamr X, proudly hosted by Gamr. The theme for this year’s tournament is “Brave,” challenging participants to step up and claim victory for their country.

Following the groundbreaking success of the inaugural event, which drew thousands of competitors and spectators from across the continent, Gamr X 2023 promises to be even more grandiose. With a staggering prize pool of $15,000 and an estimated attendance of over 5,000, last year’s tournament set an unprecedented record.

This year promises to be even bigger, Gamr X welcomes participation from more than 15 African countries, all set to showcase their exceptional talents in a range of popular gaming titles. From FIFA 23, PUBG, and Mortal Kombat to CODM, FreeFire, Street Fighter 6, and many more, the competition will be fierce and thrilling. But the excitement doesn’t end there; attendees can also indulge in additional fun activities like scavenger hunts, cosplay, arcade games, VR experiences, Just Dance competitions, retro games, and much more.

As the popularity of esports continues to skyrocket in Africa, Gamr is dedicated to providing a platform for skilled players to exhibit their abilities and compete at the highest level. With projections indicating that the global esports industry will surpass a market value of $3 billion by 2025, African gamers have a unique opportunity to leave their mark on the industry and be part of its remarkable growth.

In addition to the Gamr X tournament, this second edition introduces the highly anticipated X Summit and Award ceremony. The X Summit, scheduled for June 16th at the prestigious Alliance Française, aims to bring together industry stakeholders with diverse perspectives to share insights and trends within the ecosystem. This gathering will provide invaluable knowledge to gaming communities and stakeholders across Africa, fostering collaboration and a vibrant esports landscape.

The Gamr X Award ceremony will recognise outstanding contributions to the gaming industry, celebrating achievements and inspiring future generations. By providing mentorship, training programs, and exposure to larger opportunities, Gamr seeks to empower gamers and enhance their employability, ultimately paving the way for a brighter future in the industry.