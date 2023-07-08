First Lady Assures Nigerians Of Succour Through Renewed Hope Initiative

First lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has assured Nigerians that the Renewed Hope Initiative of her office would bring succour to families in the country when it fully commences.

Mrs. Tinubu who is also the national chairman of the initiative, stated this after the second meeting of the Governing Board of the initiative held at her office at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja.

According to a statement by her media aide, Busola Kukoyi, the first lady assured that all modalities had been put in place to ensure a smooth take off of the project across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT.

Senator Tinubu explained that the various states and local governments would be involved as the project is all inclusive for the federation.

She pointed out the focal areas of the project to include agriculture, health, education, social investment and economic empowerment.

To this end, she said there would be a meeting with wives of all state governors on Friday, July 14 where modalities for the successful implementation of the project would be made public.