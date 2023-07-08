People Are Kidnapped Almost Every Day In My Constituency – Abia  Lawmaker

The member representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency of Abia State in the House of Representatives, Amobi Ogah, has said kidnapping, banditry and other criminal activities are increasing in his area.

Ogah said people are kidnapped almost every day in his constituency to the extent that abductors now go to people’s homes to carry them for ransom sums of N50,000 and N30,000.

The lawmaker who addressed journalists on the heels of the passage of a motion he moved on the floor of the House on Thursday at plenary, said;

“Kidnapping is becoming like akara business. People are kidnapped almost every day. Not one, two or three.

“It is now a serious issue for me to move it on the floor of the House so that Nigerians will hear. As I speak, a lot of villagers have fled their homes, even our mothers don’t go to farms anymore.”

The House had upon the adoption of the motion urged the service chiefs, inspector general of police and other heads of security agencies to set up a joint patrol team to comb the farmlands and forests to chase away kidnappers, bandits and all criminal elements in Isuikwuato and Umunneochi local government areas of the state.