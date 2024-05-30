Ad

Nigerian first lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has conferred on Coach Maureen Mmadu the prestigious ‘Mother of the Nation’ merit award for her exceptional contributions to the nation through grassroots football development.

It was indeed a gathering of women of timber and caliber in the nation’s capital as the first lady honoured over 500 Nigerian women who have excelled in their various endeavours.

The occasion, which was held at the Banquet Hall of the State House Abuja, was part of activities marking one year anniversary of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

One personality that stood out in the sports sector was former Super Falcons mercurial midfielder, captain and coach, Maureen Mmadu.

The event, with the theme “Looking Ahead,” highlighted the significant impact Mmadu had made through her football academy in Anambra State, The Maureen Mmadu Football Academy.

According to Senator Oluremi Tinubu, “Nigerian women will always have a pride of place in the world. What our ladies have achieved in all fields of human endeavours are endless and so fascinating.

“These women have demonstrated the best of the Nigerian character of excellence, tenacity, ingenuity, and resilience,” she said.

She particularly praised Mmadu’s motherly role in her academy, emphasizing the importance of female mentorship in sports.

In her reaction after the recognition, an elated Mmadu told newsmen that the invitation to the event came to her as a surprise. “I was not aware somebody was watching.

“This will indeed spur me to do more in my passion for grassroots sports development,” she said.

Mmadu currently manages a football academy that comprises girls and boys based at Ozubulu, Anambra state.

The Football Academy clinched third place in the 12th CNS/NOWA Soccer Tournament, showcasing the fruits of Mmadu’s dedication and hard work.