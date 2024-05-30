Ad

Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima are determined to change the narrative about Nigeria.

The deputy speaker, while felicitating with Tinubu and Shettima on the occasion of their first anniversary in office, said the president “has pulled the country back from economic precipice and steered it in the right direction.”

In a statement by his chief press secretary, Mr. Levinus Nwabughiogu, Kalu said that the Tinubu All Progressive Congress (APC)led administration has renewed the hope of Nigerians by laying a new foundation for a better future.

He commended Tinubu for his strides in infrastructural development and the current efforts aimed at enthroning good governance at the grassroots by granting full autonomy to the local government areas across the country.

Kalu also commended the president for his commitment to security, recalling his position on the idea of state policing which he said will effectively tackle the rising wave of insecurity nationwide.

The deputy speaker also applauded the president’s support for Peace in South East Project (PISE-P), an initiative that craves a non kinetic approach to solving the sociological issues in the South East region, saying it is an assurance of his avowed resolve for a united Nigeria.

Ad More Details

Acknowledging however that the country may not be where it should be, the Deputy Speaker, appealed to Nigerians to be patient and hopeful in the renewed hope agenda of the President, adding that he would not fail the people.

“His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has provided leadership. He has shown the way out of the current economic woes. From what I am privileged to know, we can only say that the President is determined and truly committed to changing our narrative as a country. I appeal to Nigerians to be patient with the administration. However, the President needs our support. He needs our prayers to succeed”, he said.