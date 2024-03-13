The First Lady, Mrs Remi Tinubu, has reiterated that no girl deserves to be left behind in getting educated as a result of mistakes or errors of their past.

She said they should rather be allowed to realise their dreams in life.

According to a statement by her media aide, Busola Kuloyi, the First Lady was speaking at the commissioning of the newly built Alternative High School for Girls in Bauchi State on Tuesday.

The First Lady noted that she envisioned the school type while she was still First Lady of Lagos State, which culminated in the establishment of such in the state.

She thought that though girls may drop out of school due to early marriage, pregnancy, lack of financial support, and trafficking, among others, the Alternative High School for Girls is a means for them to right the wrongs in their lives.

In his remarks at the event, the Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, announced that the first set of enrollees would be given full scholarship.

Earlier, the First Lady had commissioned a new ICT center in the State named after Zainab Bulkachuwa, the First Female President of the Court of Appeal.

“In our quest for national development, we must recognize the indispensable role of technology in advancing gender equity.

“By ensuring our women’s full participation in the digital revolution, through access to technology, we can unlock the potential that will enable them to contribute meaningfully to economic growth, innovation, and social progress towards our nation’s greater prosperity.

“The newly built and fully furnished ICT Community Centre here in Bauchi is a collaborative effort between the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) and NITDA to provide access to technology for underserved women and girls.

“The formal opening of these centers marks a strategic step towards setting the path for Nigerian women and girls to participate and thrive in the digital revolution and further demonstrates the commitment of the administration of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR to ensuring equitable access to opportunities across the Country,” she stated.

LEADERSHIP reports that the handover of the ICT center built by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), in collaboration with the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) under its Social Investment Program, also took place simultaneously in five other locations namely Jigawa, Ebonyi, Cross River, Oyo and Niger States, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The First Lady also performed the empowerment ceremony of 600 vulnerable persons in Bauchi State comprising orphans, widows, and Persons with Disabilities on behalf of the State Government.

They were given various food items and cash of N50,000 each, which was provided by the state governor.

She had earlier paid a visit to the Emir of Bauchi, where she was received by the monarch and other members of the Bauchi State Traditional Council.

