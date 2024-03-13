The Lagos State Police Command has apprehended a 40-year-old woman for allegedly abducted three children in the Ijegun area of Lagos.

The arrest came swiftly after a distress call was made by the headmaster of a local school, reporting the abduction of

students from the school premises.

According to reports, the perpetrators strategically positioned motorcycles near the school, awaiting their accomplices who ventured inside the school to execute their plan.

However, luck ran out of the suspect when law enforcement officers promptly responded to a distress call, leading to initiating a pursuit that led to the arrest of one suspect and the successful rescue of the abducted children.

Confirming the incident in a phone conversation with Channels Television on Tuesday, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin said the culprits were given a hot chase, and one of the suspects was arrested while the children were rescued.

Hundeyin added that the suspects managed to evade capture by fleeing the scene with an unregistered motorcycle upon the arrival of law enforcement agents.

“Fortunately, the victims, aged 4, 5, and 6 years, have been safely reunited with their families,” Hundeyin said.

Meanwhile, investigations into the incident are ongoing to apprehend all individuals involved in the reprehensible act.

This incident adds to the growing concern over the surge in kidnapping cases involving schoolchildren across the country.

Just days prior, gunmen abducted over 200 children from a school in the Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Similarly, in a separate incident, bandits kidnapped at least 15 Tsangaya students in the Gidan Bakuso area of Gada Local Government Area, Sokoto State.