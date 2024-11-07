The First Lady, Senator RemiTinubu, has clarified that funding for her Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) is sourced from private donors and corporate partners.

Speaking at the State House in Abuja on Thursday, Senator Tinubu addressed reporters following a meeting with state governors’ wives and other RHI regional coordinators, explaining that transparency about funding was necessary to address public queries.

The First Lady said: “I know people are always saying, where do I get the billions, billions from, I’m going to address that. We are an NGO, people give us money.”

She highlighted BUA Group as one of RHI’s key supporters, contributing to the initiative’s food distribution programme, adding that another partner has chosen to remain anonymous.

“Like the food bank we are doing, we have two companies, BUA is one of them, the other one wants to stay anonymous…they give us a truckload of food,” the First Lady said.

Additionally, Senator Tinubu announced that the winner of RHI’s ‘Every Home a Garden’ competition will be revealed in December, with three finalists vying for the ₦20 million prize.

The initiative aims to encourage Nigerians, particularly women, to adopt home gardening as a means to boost food security and foster self-sufficiency.

Meanwhile, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has allocated ₦2.516 billion to expand four agriculture-focused initiatives under the First Lady’s RHI.

Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, disclosed that each state will receive approximately ₦68million to support the programmes.

“We are partnering with the office of the First Lady under her pet project, the Renewed Hope Initiative, to deliver meaningful agricultural support across all states through their first ladies,” Abdullahi stated.

The funded projects include the training and empowerment of women in agriculture, support for young farmers, the “Every Home a Garden” programme, and the revitalization of the Young Farmers Club. The Minister said, “This club will be supported to encourage younger generations to see agriculture as a viable career path.”

In addition to empowering women and young farmers, the “Every Home a Garden” programme promotes small-scale, home-based gardening to increase household food supplies and reduce pressure on local markets. The Ministry believes this initiative could become a sustainable model for food security.

Abdullahi outlined the implementation process, with funds set to be distributed to state coordinators in coordination with the First Ladies’ offices.

“After this briefing, coordinators will work with designated desk officers in each state…Once account details from the First Ladies’ offices are received, we’ll begin disbursing funds,” he said.

The Minister emphasised that the partnership with RHI represents a long-term investment in Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

“This is not just a quick solution; we intend to make this a sustainable and institutionalized approach within the Ministry of Agriculture,” he added.