The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Calabar Area Office in Cross River State, has rescued two boat mishap victims.

In a press statement made available to LEADERSHIP on Thursday, the two victims were sand dredgers who were overtaken by rough tidal wave along the Calabar channel on Monday.

According to the statement, the patrol team of the Authority rescued the victims at about 5pm on Monday evening while on routine patrol.

“NIWA Calabar Area Office while on routine Water Patrol at about 5pm on Monday 4th November 2024, received a distress call about sand miners who were overtaken by rough tidal wave along the Calabar channel.

“The Patrol team on receipt of the call, immediately swung into action and was able to promptly rescue the two young men who were almost drown and were gasping for breath at the point of the incident.

“Though, their Sand Boat with the contents were completely submerged, the victims aged between 23 and 25 were resuscitated and handed over to their family,” NIWA stated.