Calling for an end to sexual exploitation of women and girls, Nigeria’s First Lady, Remi Tinubu has emphasised the need for speaking out against abuse.

According to a statement by her media aide, Busola Kukoyi, Mrs Tinubu spoke at a United Nations Day event in Sierra Leone on Friday.

Attending a special ceremony honouring survivors alongside Sierra Leone’s First Lady, Dr. Fatima Maada Bio, Mrs Tinubu declared that, “women, speak up because your voice can help others.”

“When women stand together in freedom and speak their minds, they would remember that Fatima Madda Bio walked this path,” she continued, praising the event’s organisers.

Mrs Tinubu pointed out that the commemoration was a day of freedom not just for Sierra Leone but the African continent as a whole.

The event was part of activities marking the UN Day of Prevention and Healing from Child Exploitation, Abuse and Violence.

Earlier in her remarks, the host, Mrs Fatima Madda Bio, pointed out that abusing women and girls is cowardly and should be eliminated using all possible legal and legislative means.

“As First Lady, I do not work for politics, but humanity, to give our best and we want to be remembered as those who changed the narrative in Sierra Leone,” she stated.

The President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Julius Madda Bio, assured that his country remains committed to eliminating all barriers being faced by girls and women so they can actualise their potential.

There was a recitation by schoolgirls to drive home the point that they will no longer be instruments of sexual exploitation, abuse or violence.

Prayers were also offered for survivors.