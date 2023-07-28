First Lady, UN Partner To Eradicate Polio,Enhance Child Welfare

First Lady ,Oluremi Tinubu has expressed her eagerness to collaborate with the United Nations and its affiliated agencies to address crucial issues concerning women and children.

During the courtesy visit, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Matthias Schmale, and his team engaged in discussions on various areas of concern.

The First Lady known for her strong commitment to women and children’s rights, discussed her willingness to work closely with the UN to tackle pressing matters such as the role of women in public life, increased participation in the economy, gender-based violence, child labor, and the challenge of out-of-school children.

Schmale acknowledged President Bola Tinubu’s efforts to improve the country’s economic situation and assured the First Lady that the UN fully supports this initiative.

He emphasized the importance of enhancing the role of women in public life and the economy, acknowledging their significant contributions, particularly in food security and economic development.