Palliative: Oniru Calls For Audacious, Ambitious Housing Initiative

The Oniru of Iru Land , Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, has called on the government to embark on audacious and ambitious housing initiatives as palliative for subsidy removal for the masses.

His Royal Majesty Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal CON (Abisogun II) – The Oniru of Iru-land spoke on Wednesday at the 17th edition of the Abuja International Housing Show during a Special Interactive Session with Political Leaders by Housing Industry Stakeholder.

The traditional ruler in his proposition also suggested that the initiative should be driven by reputable private sector players.

This he said will seriously impact on the wellbeing of the country’s workforce.

He said, “As part of the palliatives government is proposing to cushion effects of subsidy removal and others, an audacious and ambitious housing initiative should be launched by the government driven by reputable private sector players.”