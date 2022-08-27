The first set of TetFund sponsored postdoctoral fellows completed their tenure at MSU, Baltimore.

They 17 scholars selected from various tertiary institutions across Nigeria have being under the mentorship of Morgan Faculty.

Executive director, Office of Global Partnerships-Africa Morgan State University, Prof Hakeem Tijani in a statement said the scholars were exposed to the arts and science of research, grant writing, evidence based research methodology, access to MSU state of the art laboratories, engaged in experiential learning, teaching pedagogy and cultural immersion.

According to Tijani, leader of the team, Dr. Racheal Agbonna noted that, “the experience is the most enriching in my career; my group is deeply appreciative of the opportunities and the visionaries.”

Tijani further stated that “As an institution we are delighted to have as a partner, TetFund, and will always execute the mandate of providing access to the people and government of Nigeria in its quest to developing the skills and capacity of its teaching staff. Dr. Astatke, AVP International Affairs counsel the fellows to retrain others; maintain the partnership through continued collaborative research. Dr. Tijani, Executive Director, Office of Global Partnerships further admonished them to continue to be good Ambassadors of their institutions and their nation.

“As a win-win partnership, Morgan Faculty like Dr. Damoah, Dr. Bista and Dr. Rahman continue with the Research Fellows on research and grants. The idea of mentoring without borders, says Dr. Tijani is part of fulfilling President Wilson’s vision. Some MSU Faculty will be sponsored to spend time in Nigeria as part of continuity and win-win mantra shortly.

“Morgan expects 50+ second cohort of postdoctoral fellows in various disciplines by December. In addition, another batch of 60 sponsored PhD students were admitted and have commence have commenced hybrid classes. They are the fourth cohort of doctoral students sponsored by TetFund at MSU. We can say the vision of President David Kwabena Wilson has gained strong foundation, and the mission of Africa as the centerpiece of MSU transormative Strategic Plan is in the right direction.”