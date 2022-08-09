First Bank Limited has reopened its headquarters (Coomassie House) located at the Central Business District, Abuja.

The office was on August 4, sealed by the FCT High Court Enforcement Unit over failure to comply with a garnishee order.

A garnishee order is one of the options open to a judgment creditor to enforce a judgment that has been made in his favour.

It is a common way of enforcing a judgment debt and is solely used to enforce monetary judgments against a debtor to recover money

NAN correspondent who monitored the reopening on Monday in Abuja, reports that both the bank staff and customers were seen doing their transactions.

Some of the customers who spoke to NAN said they heard rumours about the sealing of the bank.

A customer who preferred to speak under condition of anonymity said, “I heard about it but I came to make some transfers today and I am happy that the bank is open now.

“The bank management should do everything to make sure that such issues do not come up again because it is not good for their image,’’ the customer said.

Recall that officials of the FCT High Court Enforcement Unit had on Aug. 4, stormed the bank’s office with towing vans and cranes and towed some of its valuables.

Items carted away included stand-by generators, Hilux vans and air conditioners among other valuables.

However, the Bank in a statement said that their Coomassie House Branch was not sealed.

“On August 4, there was an unlawful enforcement at the bank’s Coomassie House branch of a garnishee order.

“The order was issued by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja which the bank is still challenging in court.

“While the bank has taken appropriate legal steps to deal with the situation, we wish to reassure our customers of unhindered banking services and unique customer experience in all our branches,’’ the bank said.