Flapmax, a leading AI organization in the startup ecosystem, will be hosting AI Builders Day event on Thursday, April 13, 2023. The virtual event aims to promote technology innovation and entrepreneurship through the Flapmax AI Builders Garage program, showcase previous ABG winners, foster a vibrant community of AI developers and researchers within Africa, and present an info session on the upcoming FAST Accelerator 2023 program.

The Flapmax AI Builders Garage is a technology accelerator platform from FAST Accelerator, a partnership of Flapmax and Microsoft.

In 2022, FAST Accelerator supported 12 startups through Microsoft Azure cloud services and AI enablement, market expansion, and fundraising. The AI Builders Garage is an extension of FAST Accelerator, and the program is working with youth innovators and companies such as Epinec, Traders of Africa, Bright Medicals, and Moon Innovations to bring the power of accelerated AI at scale to businesses across Africa and globally.

“We are excited to host the AI Builders Day event to support the next generation of developers and innovators, while remaining committed to our goals of actively participating in worldwide regional developments,” said Dave Ojika, CEO, Flapmax.

“By leveraging artificial intelligence as a key infrastructure for solution development, the African continent is demonstrating the capacity to become a major AI hub for businesses, communities, and governments. Working with startup founders, SMEs, and key stakeholders, we look forward to continuing to build AI-centric foundations that will unlock economic prosperity for all,” he added.

The two-and-a-half-hour-long online event will feature two main segments: a pitching segment, which will give 20 selected founders/startups an opportunity to pitch their tech-based business in 2-minute sessions, and a breakout segment that will provide an opportunity for startups, potential investors, and ecosystem players to engage in roundtable discussions facilitated by experienced mentors.

The top two pitches will receive direct admission into the 2023 FAST Accelerator program, while runners-up will receive 3 months of business development mentorship and go-to-market support from Flapmax and FAST Accelerator. The event will also include presentations highlighting the projects and achievements of the current startups from the AI Builders Garage.

Founders can apply to pitch by submitting an 8-slide pitch deck at www.fastaccelerator.com/garage/ai-builders-day-2023. The event also welcomes investors and AI experts.

LEADERSHIP reports that Flapmax is a data and AI technology company committed to expanding opportunities for technology innovation and implementation worldwide. With its technology accelerator platform, Flapmax encourages collaboration and sustainability practices across borders and helps companies deploy powerful AI models and implement digital transformation solutions.

Flapmax is creating global partnerships to ignite the local tech industry across Africa and globally. Working with research organizations and enterprises around the world, Flapmax is helping connect the next generation of innovators with sustainable technology goals and cutting-edge career skills.