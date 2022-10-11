Ebonyi State Police Command has denied arresting or detaining the commissioner for Infrastructure Development and Concession, Chief Romanus Nwasum, and his personal driver as alleged by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) over the viral video on the flogging of civil servants for coming late to work.

A statement signed by the police public relations officer, Chris Anyanwu, challenged the NLC chairman, Ikechukwu Nwafor, to mention the actual cell facility or police Division outfit where such detention purportedly took place.

It would be recalled that the NLC State Chairman, Comrade Nwafor at the weekend alleged that police personnel arrested some persons in connection with the production of the controversial video.

The PPRO said that while the command awaited the response of the labour leader, “may it please all to know that the State Police Command has been doing everything possible within the limits of its capacity and capability to ensure that its duties and functions are discharged in the most responsible and professional manner.”

The command further warns that if the said NLC chairman failed to indicate where the persons he named were allegedly detained (in any Police Facility), he will be arrested and arraigned for False Information and other concomitant offences.

Reacting to the Police Statement, Comrade Nwafor said that, he still maintained that the personal assistant to the state commissioner for Infrastructure Development and Concession, Chief Romanus Nwasum, and his official driver were both arrested and put in detention for recording the flogging viral video.

