Bayelsa State deputy governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, has hosted the Muslim community to a dinner to felicitate with them at Eid-el-Maulud.

He urged them to beware of self-seeking politicians searching for those to be used to perpetuate violence during the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

He stressed the need for all Muslim faithful to imbibe the redeeming virtues of Prophet Muhammed to live impactful lives for which they would be remembered even after they had gone to be with Allah.

Ewhrudjakpo, while addressing the members of the Muslim Community led by the chairman of the Bayelsa State Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Yakubu Otobo, at the state banquet held at the State Government House in Yenagoa, thanked the Muslim Ummah for their prayers and continued support for the policies and programmes of the Prosperity Administration in Bayelsa.

He, however, urged them not to relent but rather show more love and patriotism by praying and contributing in whichever way possible to the peace and development of the state and nation, insisting that only untainted love could close the yawning gap of disunity created by primordial interests and conflicts in the country.

