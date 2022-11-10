Following the flood disaster that ravaged many communities in the country in recent time, the Kingdom of Jordan, through Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation, has donated assorted relief materials to Nigeria.

Items donated, under the instruction of King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein Al Hashimi of Jordan and delivered to the federal government by the Royal Jordanian Airforce include food packages, clothing, blankets and sanitary items.

A statement by the head, press unit, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Manzo Ezekiel, said an Hercules C130 aircraft of the Royal Jordanian Airforce that transported the relief materials arrived the cargo wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at about 7:45pm on Wednesday night.

Receiving the items, on behalf of the federal government, the director-general of NEMA, Mustapha Habib Ahmed, appreciated the kind gesture from the King of Jordan, the government and people of the Kingdom, especially at the present situation when efforts were being made to support in the relief and recovery of persons and communities that were devastated by the flood.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahmed also conveyed the appreciation of President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, over the donation and assured that the items would be distributed to the target beneficiaries.

A spokesperson of the team that delivered the items, Zeyed Mahmoud, said the gesture was from the King of Jordan to support those affected by the flooda and was in tandem with international solidarity with Nigeria over the disaster as both countries are brothers.

Our reporter gathered that the Director General of NEMA was joined by some directors of the agency in receiving the donation.

Also present at the Airport were officials of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) and other relevant agencies.