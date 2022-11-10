The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), on Thursday, said it has launched an emergency service after a woman said to be in her 30s jumped into the Lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge.

It was learnt that that the woman had disembarked from a cab and headed towards the railing of the bridge and plunged into the water.

Speaking, the permanent secretary, LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, in a situation report, said a search and rescue team had been mobilised to look for the woman.

He said, “Upon arrival of the LRT at the incident scene, investigation revealed that a lady in her late thirties (30s) plunged into the Lagos lagoon.

“Further investigation revealed that the lady alighted from a Uber taxi car on the bridge and plunged into the lagoon.”

The LASEMA boss said the cab driver claimed the woman was having a heated conversation with her fiance before alighting from the vehicle.

“The LRT men of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, LASWA and officials of the Department of State Service (DSS) are currently on the ground working better together to search for the victim,” he added.