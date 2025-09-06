Seven communities in Lau local government area of Taraba State have been submerged by a devastating flood following a torrential downpour that caused the River Benue to overflow its banks.

Advertisement

The incident, which occurred on Thursday, has left hundreds of residents displaced and caused significant damage to properties, farmlands and other valuables.

The Thursday’s flooding comes barely a week after farmlands were submerged in parts of Gassol and Karim-Lamido local governments, all located close to the River Benue.

The Taraba State commissioner for Urban and Rural Development, Peter Julius, who is a native of one of the affected communities, described the flood as unprecedented.

The Commissioner said, properties worth millions of naira were destroyed while hundreds of livestock were swept away.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said efforts are underway to evacuate women and children from submerged homes on emergency arrangements.

Yohana Kwana, a community leader in Kunini, expressed shock over the extent of the destruction in his community.

Our correspondent reports that the Taraba State Ministry of Environment had earlier issued warnings to residents of riverine areas to relocate to safer areas due to anticipated flooding.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, many residents reportedly remained adamant until the water levels began to rise.

Reports from riverine villages in Karim-Lamido, Gassol, Lau and Ibi local governments indicated that River Benue is overflowing its banks, raising fresh concerns for the nearby communities.