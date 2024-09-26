Sokoto state government has approved N1.1 billion to procure motorised boats and life jackets.

The commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs, Alhaji Ibrahim Dade Adare, disclosed this after the State Executive Council meeting which Governor Ahmed Aliyu presided over yesterday.

According to him, the boats and life jackets will be distributed to the 22 local government areas that experienced flood disaster in the state.

“If you remember, a committee was set up to look at the issue of flooding in the state. The committee had submitted its report in which they mentioned that, our of the 23 local government areas in the state, only Dange-Shuni local government was not affected.

“It was in view of this that, the state government deemed it necessary to procure motorised boats and life jackets and distribute them to the 22 local government areas that experienced flood this year,” he said.

The state government also approved N565.2 million for the procurement of 12,376 bags of 25kg bags of rice for distribution to the poor and vulnerable in the state.

It also approved N149.8 million for the completion of the terminal block at the popular Alu garage in the state.