As floods continue to rage in the country, affecting most areas around River Benue and Niger. travelers are presently taking advantage of the alternative route- that is the newly completed Loko – Oweto Bridge, connecting Nasarawa, Benue and other eastern states. At the weekend, the recently completed road was choked with vehicles plying Nasarawa-Loko-Otukpa road due to the high volume of water emanating from flooding on Lokoja-Abuja higway. Many of the vehicles plying the road are heavy duty trucks conveying cement, petroleum products. Those from far north are seen conveying livestock, food and cash crops to the eastern part of the country.

A resident of Loko, Murtala Loko, told me completion of the project is the foundation for prosperity to the nation, Nasarawa State and its environs. He commended former president, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan for initiating the laudable project and President Muhammadu Buhari for the completion of the project.

A 911 driver, Augustine Tochukwu 911 driver who is en route to Enugu said the building of the road is apt especially at this moment of flooding, and serve to unite Benue, Nasarawa and other parts of the country.Nasarawa-Loko-Otukpa road has reduced travel time to the southeastern part of the country linking the south eastern borders with those of north central and the entire northern zone, Tochukwu noted.The contract for the construction of Loko-Oweto bridge was awarded to Reynold Construction Company (RCC) Nigeria Limited on November 2, 2011 with an initial completion period of 48 months. However, take off was delayed by issues bordering on change of project alignment affecting the original design of the entire work. It would be recalled that the minister of Power,Works and Housing,Babatunde Raji Fashola , during an inspection of the bridge described the new road as the most dependable fortress against tomorrow’s bad weather.According to him”the new bridge brings people together as well as lay the foundation for job creation, economic growth and agricultural development.”The main bridge is 1.835 kilometre in length, while the smaller bridge is 220 metres bringing the total length to 2.055km Asides the bridge construction, the works also include the construction of 3,850 metre-long approach road at Loko end, 3,090 metre-long approach road at Oweto end, and 550 metre-long road linking the two bridges at the Island separating the southern and northern bridges.Some of the challenges faced that led to delay in the project was change in alignment/design aimed at placing the bridge closer to Loko-Oweto communities, with the attendant economic benefits, as well as reduce length of approach roads from 22.4 kilometres to about 6 km and divert it from swampy terrain.

Also, it is meant to reduce proximity to Guto-Bagana bridge and increase the original bridge height, necessitated by the impact of the 2012 nationwide severe flooding during the rainy season of that year which presented a new high water level.