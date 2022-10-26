The salesman had a frown on his face as he pretended to search the till again before shutting it to get up stretching his neck as if looking for someone. His colleague on the other till asked “What’s the matter?” He responded , “Pls you get forty Naira or even fifty?”

The man behind me on the queue was beginning to lose his patience as he sighed to say, “Madam can’t you just leave it? It’s only forty Naira.” I glared at him briefly but refused to exchange words, he was clueless! We should all be accountable and not indifferent.

I was however pleased when the lady behind him defended me, “Please Madam carry on, they must give you your change. That’s the same thing that happened to me yesterday. Why is it that they never have change? And they can never leave their own balance with you.”

“Abi o, “ I responded, watching the salesman go from till to till before finally going over to customer service to get a supervisor who was not so willing to attend to the issue as he reluctantly followed the salesman over to where I was.