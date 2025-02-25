Flutterwave, Africa’s payments technology company, said it has formed a strategic partnership with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), to drive digital transformation and ultimately economic growth across Nigeria.

The collaboration aims to address the slow adoption of digital solutions among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), a critical challenge that, when solved, can significantly boost the nation’s digital economy.

By promoting digital literacy, encouraging fintech innovation, and supporting key national initiatives such as the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS), the partnership has a goal to accelerate Nigeria’s transition into a thriving digital ecosystem.

Despite the rapid evolution of digital payment systems, many SMEs in Nigeria still rely on traditional business models that limit their growth potential. The inability to adopt digital payments, leverage e-commerce, and access secure financial solutions creates barriers to scaling and participating in the global economy.

Recognising this challenge, Flutterwave and NITDA were collaborating to bridge the digital divide and equip businesses with the right tools and expertise to embrace digital transformation.

Speaking on the partnership, founder and CEO of Flutterwave, Olugbenga Agboola, said, “many small businesses in Nigeria struggle to fully embrace digital solutions, and we believe that by providing seamless and secure payment technologies, we can empower them to scale with confidence.

“This partnership with NITDA reinforces our dedication to encouraging a truly inclusive digital economy, and we are proud to contribute to the outstanding work NITDA is doing to transform Nigeria’s digital landscape.”

Director-general & CEO of NITDA, Kashifu Abdullahi, added, “Flutterwave’s reputation for fintech innovation aligns perfectly with our vision for a thriving digital economy. We recognize that slow digital adoption among SMEs has hindered economic growth, and through this collaboration, we aim to provide businesses with the necessary resources and infrastructure to transition into the digital age.”

The partnership represents a significant step toward Nigeria’s digital transformation, with Flutterwave and NITDA working hand in hand to create an environment where businesses can thrive through innovative financial solutions.

Flutterwave is a payments technology company that enables businesses across the world to expand their operations in Africa and other emerging markets through a platform that enables local and cross-border transactions via one Application Programming Interface (API). Flutterwave has processed over 890 million transactions in excess of $34 billion, serves global and African customers like Uber, Air Peace, Bamboo, PiggyVest, and across various industries.