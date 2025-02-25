The House of Representatives Committee on Disability Matters has called for tax exemption for Persons With Disabilities (PWDs).

The committee’s chairman, Hon. Bashiru Dawodu (APC, Lagos), said this at the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) by PWDs in Abuja on Tuesday.

The lawmaker also called for tax relief for companies, employing persons with disabilities or producing goods and services used by PWDs.

He said that even though the committee was in full support of the tax reform bills, it was conscious of the loopholes in the proposed legislations and will be presenting their position at the ongoing public hearing.

The chairman stated that his committee will be moving for tax credit and waivers for companies manufacturing equipment used by PWDs.

Dawodu also said teachers involved in special education should be encouraged through scholarship, while a disability trust fund should be put in place to take care of the interest of PWDs.

He maintained that the allocation of about N2billion to the Disability Commission was suggestive of how the government intended to treat persons with disabilities, saying the nation has fallen short of expectations.

Also speaking, the director of the PWD’s Potential Unhinged Project, Valentine Ugochukwu, said the p MoU covers nationwide medical access support initiative for persons with disabilities which aim to provide support to PWDs in underserved areas.

He added that the MoU also covers talent discovery and development for PWDs within the area of creative area, a reality TV show to showcase the potential and resilience of PWDs and an inclusive musical concert.