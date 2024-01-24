FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited has approved the listing of the Chapel Hill Denham N106.35 million Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund on its platform.

The Fund, which is series nine, N106.35 million of N100 each at N108.89 under its N200.00 billion listed on January 8, 2024 on FMDQ Securities Exchange.

The Exchange stated that, with a commitment to its mandate of deepening the Nigerian financial markets, FMDQ Exchange will continue to support the efficient allocation of capital by providing a credible platform for capital formation and effective intermediation, fostering economic growth and development.

According to FMDQ, Chapel Hill Denham Management Limited is a leading independent investment banking, securities trading, and investment management firm. The Company is focused on providing unbiased advisory, execution, and investment services to corporations, governments, institutions, and individuals involved in investing in and developing Nigeria and Africa.

“The Chapel Hill Denham NIDF, which is sponsored by Chapel Hill Denham Advisory Limited, a Registration Member (Listings) of the Exchange provides investors with stable income through debt investments in Nigerian infrastructure projects and helps them build a diversified portfolio in projects with essential economic and social services, long-term predictable cash flows, and a durable asset base with long useful life,” he stressed.

FMDQ Group is Africa’s first vertically integrated financial market infrastructure group, strategically positioned to provide registration, listing, quotation and noting services; integrated trading, clearing & central counterparty, settlement, and risk management for financial market transactions; depository of securities, as well as data and information services, across the debt capital, foreign exchange, derivatives and equity markets, through its wholly owned subsidiaries; FMDQ Exchange, FMDQ Clear Limited, FMDQ Depository Limited and FMDQ Private Markets Limited.