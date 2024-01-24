…Sets Stage For GoInvest Summit 2.0

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON, earlier today, participated in an international business forum organised by the Nigeria-India Business Council (NIBC) in collaboration with the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA).

The event, themed “Expanding trade and investment opportunities between Nigeria and India,” provided a platform for investors to connect with potential partners, government agencies, regulatory bodies, and others to enhance their presence in the Nigeria-India business landscape.

Governor Inuwa utilized the opportunity to network with prospective investors, highlighting the huge market potential of Gombe State and its status as the best in Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria for two consecutive times.

Gombe is an agrarian state with arable land and abundant natural resources, including gypsum, limestone, coal, oil and gas among others.

The state also boasts of a 1000-hectare Industrial Park located within the vicinity of the 40MW Dadinkowa Hydropower plant which stands as a hub of economic growth and development.

The Gombe Governor also engaged in talks with entrepreneurs during the forum, urging investors seeking growth and success to explore Gombe’s business-friendly environment facilitated by his administration.

During the event, Gombe State was repeatedly acknowledged by the compere and some speakers as a shining example with warm and friendly people as well as conducive atmosphere for businesses to thrive.

It should be noted that Gombe State will later in the year host the second edition of its Investment Summit, tagged GoInvest 2.0 which aims to consolidate on gains of the previous one and attract new investment leads, market Gombe as a top investment location, and facilitate interactions between potential investors and the state with Ready to Offer Investment Projects, Premium Land, Public Private Partnership (PPP) Projects, and other opportunities open to investors, financiers, investment facilitation agents, and companies.

The Nigeria-India Business Forum was attended by governors, ministers, and high profile investors from both Nigeria and India.