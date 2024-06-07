Ad

FMDQ Exchange has approved the listing of the Eat & Go Finance SPV Plc N1.15 billion Series 1 Fixed Rate Bond under its N35.00 billion Bond Issuance Programme on its platform.

The Exchange said that “Eat & Go Finance SPV is a special purpose funding vehicle established by Eat ‘N’ Go Limited to raise finance from the debt markets through the listing of debt securities.

“Eat ‘N’ Go, a master franchisee for Domino’s Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery and Pinkberry Gourmet Frozen Yoghurt brands, has over 175 stores across Nigeria and Kenya, presenting significant growth opportunities.”

It added that the proceeds generated from the Bond, sponsored by Chapel Hill Denham Advisory Limited will be used by the Issuer to offset existing debts, fund its working capital requirements, and enhance its sales infrastructure across the country.

FMDQ Exchange said it is poised to drive transformative changes in the Nigerian debt markets and the broader economy, maintaining a steadfast commitment to innovation and efficiency.

“By offering prompt and cost-effective Securities Admission Services, FMDQ Exchange facilitates seamless access to capital and investment assets for issuers and investors respectively, within the Nigerian debt markets, bolstered by a comprehensive suite of financial solutions,” it added.