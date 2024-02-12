The Nigerian Navy has slated its recruitment examination into the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School (NNBTS) Batch 36 for Saturday, February 17, 2024.

The announcement followed the NNBTS Batch 36 online registration from January 2 to February 2, 2024.

The public announcement signed by the Navy Secretary advised shortlisted candidates to go to Navy’s 30 designated centres across the country for the examination.

Applicants are to come along with “a printout of the Application Form showing particulars of candidates, one coloured passport photograph and writing materials (2b Pencil and Eraser).

The statement said: “The Nigerian Navy wishes to inform the general public that the shortlisted applicants to sit for the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School (NNBTS) Batch 36 Recruitment Examination following the NNBTS Batch 36 online registration from 2 January to 2 February 2024, have been published at www. joinnigeriannavy.com.

“The Recruitment Examination is scheduled for Saturday 17 February 2024 by 7.00am prompt at 30 designated centres across the Federation. Shortlisted applicants will only be allowed to write the examination at the designated centre chosen by the applicant in his/her application form.”