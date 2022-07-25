A group of Chinese investors have shown interest in cultivating 10,000 hectares of rice plantation in a trial agricultural project in Yobe State.

A statement issued by the director general, Press Affairs and Media to the governor, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, said the group leader Mr. Yung Wang, disclosed this when they called on the state governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni.

Wang said the group is interested in investing in agriculture to boost food sufficiency, food security and contribute to economic growth of the state and its people.

He explained that the group is planting a high-yielding improved variety of rice in the state.

“The variety would produce five times the quantity of local rice produced on the same piece of land.

“We are transferring modern agricultural technology currently used in agricultural production in China,” he said.

Governor Buni expressed the readiness of his administration to partner with the Chinese investors for agricultural development.

“We are ready to partner with you and we should immediately take advantage of the cropping season,” he said.

Governor Buni said agriculture, being the major preoccupation of the people of the state, would continue to enjoy priority attention.

He urged the people of the state to take advantage of this investment to improve agricultural production in the state.