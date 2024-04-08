Sporting activities were distributed over the weekend in Agbor, headquarters of Ika south local government area of Delta State, over the sudden news of the death of a grassroots footballer.

The Winners FC Agbor promising defender was said to have slumped and died during training at a football pitch.

All efforts to revive the former KG Sports Agbor player (2019 to 2022) on the pitch proved abortive as he was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

According to an eyewitness, the player whose real name is yet to be ascertained was standing alone in defense when he suddenly slumped without any contact from anybody.

When contacted the spokesperson for the Delta State Police Command, SP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident.