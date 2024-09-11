But that’s not all, as I left the hospital I thought of a similar experience that didn’t involve needles and angry lab techs this time. About a month ago I was queuing to see the doctor and honestly, I can say I stayed there for about four hours with other patients. We were not even many. Everyone else seemed calm in this context and ‘resigned to fate’, except me.

For goodness sakes I have work to get back to at the office. At a point my staff, Risikatu and Musa, began calling me wondering why I was taking so much time and if all was well. I explained to them what was happening.

They weren’t surprised as Musa told me he had experienced same and even when they sighted the doctor walk into his office, he told them he wasn’t seeing anyone. I heaved a sigh after the phone call and decided to ‘brave it’ as they say.