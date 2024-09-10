Augustine Eguavoen has stepped aside as the interim coach of the Super Eagles after his team played goalless draw with their Rwandan counterparts on Tuesday.

Eguavoen, who is the technical director of of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), said in an interview, that the mandate given to him by his employer was to manage the team for the two African Cup of Nations (AFCON) Qualifying matches against Benin and Amavobi of Rwanda respectively.

“My mandate is for two games and it ends today. I appreciate my players and the NFF leadership,” Eguaveon said.

Eguavoen, who had coached Super Eagles on three occasions previously, was brought in to guide the Eagles in the two AFCON Qualifying matches after attempts to hire a substantive head coach for the national team failed.

He took charge of two 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, beating Benin Republic 3-0 on Saturday at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium Uyo, playing Rwanda 0-0 on Tuesday where Nigeria garnered 4 points in two games.

Although the NFF is yet to comment on the development, it is however understood that Eguavoen will now return to his post as the technical director at the Football House, while the search for a substantive coach for the Super Eagles continues.