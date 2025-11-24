The immediate-past Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Christopher Musa, has stated that foreigners cannot solve Nigeria’s security challenges, insisting that Nigerians must take responsibility for restoring peace.

Musa spoke on Sunday at the Cultural Night and Unity Ball, organised by the Unity Schools Old Students’ Association (USOSANS) in Abuja.

The event celebrated Nigeria’s cultural diversity and reinforced the ideals of national unity.

The CDS said the colourful display of cultures at the gathering demonstrated the possibility of true cohesion among Nigerians.

“What we’re seeing today is how Nigeria is united — all together, one for all and all for one,” he said. “Despite our different cultures, traditions, religions, we’re all here together, working together, and that’s what Nigeria should be.”

Musa urged citizens to reject division and recommit to nationhood.

“We must learn to live together, we must learn to love one another, we must learn to love our country. Nobody else will do it for us,” he said.

Responding to a question on US President Donald Trump’s recent threat of military action in Nigeria, Musa maintained that the country’s security responsibility lies with its own people.

“Nobody will save our country other than ourselves. We must do it ourselves, and we can do it,” he said.

Earlier, President-General of USOSA, Michael Magaji, said the association carries a historic mandate to defend Nigeria’s unity and promote coexistence.

“USOSA has a moral responsibility to promote unity in diversity, to promote peace and tolerance in this country,” Magaji said.

He traced the origins of unity schools to post-independence nation-building efforts aimed at bringing young Nigerians from across the country together in an environment that fosters understanding, excellence and leadership.

“Fifty, 60 years ago, when the unity schools were created, the idea was to create a learning platform that will bring young Nigerians from all over the country to work towards nation-building,” he said.

Magaji noted that the initiative has produced leaders across various fields, including politics, the military, business, entertainment, and sports.

The team lead of USOSANS in Abuja, Nnanna Anyim Udo, described the alumni body as custodians of a national project rooted in tolerance, understanding and shared heritage.

“We have come to celebrate the richness of Nigeria’s cultural diversity and honour our unique role as healers of national unity,” he said.

Udo added that unity schools were established to immerse young Nigerians in an environment rich in multiple cultures, languages and religions — a foundation that continues to shape values of coexistence.

“We will continue to be a counterforce to algorithms pushing hatred and division, especially among our young people,” he said.