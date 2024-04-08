The late former minister of education, ProAfessor Fabian Osuji, will be laid to rest in his home town, Umuoda Nguru, in Aboh Mbaise local government area of Imo State, on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

This was disclosed in a statement released during the weekend by the family.

Osuji, an education icon, and catholic Knight of the Order of Saint John, who holds the revered title of Dike Eji Ejemba of Mbaise, died in Abuja on February 28, 2024, aged 82 years.

The family announced a series of activities ahead of the former minister’s interment, beginning on Tuesday, April 23rd with a Requiem Mass at 5 pm at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Gwarimpa, Abuja.

The mass will be followed by a Service of Songs/Night of Tributes at Evelyn’s Event Centre, Gwarimpa by 6.15pm.

The funeral mass will take place on Saturday, April 27th at 11am at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church Eziala Umuoda, Nguru Nweorie, in Aboh Mbaise local government area of Imo State.

Interment takes place immediately after mass at Osuji’s compound, while the funeral reception will be held at Central School Nguru Nweorie field.