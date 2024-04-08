Kano/Jigawa command of the Nigeria Custom Service said it has generated over N11.5 Billion as revenue for the Month of March.

The spokesperson of the command, N.A Saidu in a chat with LEADERSHIP, said it is the highest ever realized by the command so far.

He said, “The command collected a total sum of N11,532,013,983.95.

According to him, in the month under review, the command in its various operations seized 44 sacks of used shoes, 29 cartons of cous-cous, one carton and 25 packs of Foula Condom, eight packs of Malaria test kit, and seven cartons of foreign Spaghetti.

While reassuring of the command’s effort in ensuring that all goods coming through the borders are properly screened to prevent contraband goods from entering its borders, Saidu however noted that the area comptroller, Dauda Chana has charged officers and men of the command to remain vigilant and security conscious as regular border activities returns.

“The border closure came to an end within the month and the officers and men were charged to remain vigilant and security conscious as regular border activities returned,” he stated.

The command had recorded about N9.7 billion as revenue generated for February from duty paid value on import and excise while the sum of about N8.7 billion was recorded as its revenue generated for January.