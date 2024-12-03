The Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo (FUHSO), has petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate Professor Innocent Achanya Otobo Ujah, the institution’s former vice-chancellor, over allegations of conspiracy, criminal misappropriation, forgery, and abuse of office.

In a letter dated November 19, 2024, signed by the university’s legal representatives, Anene Chamba Legal Practitioners & Consultants, the university accused Professor Ujah of engaging in several financial improprieties and administrative violations during his tenure. The petition, addressed to the EFCC Chairman, requested a forensic investigation into the university’s financial dealings from its inception to November 6, 2024.

At a special meeting on October 17, 2024, FUHSO’s Governing Council suspended Professor Ujah after repeatedly failing to respond to the summons to clarify financial discrepancies. Professor Ediga Bede Agbo, the deputy vice-chancellor (Administration), was appointed acting vice-chancellor.

Despite his suspension, Professor Ujah purportedly convened an illegal meeting of the university’s Senate on November 4, 2024, during which he announced the appointment of Professor Stephen Obekpa Abah as acting vice-chancellor. The university’s registrar, Malam Aminu Abba, issued a press statement on November 6, 2024, disassociating the institution from the meeting and its outcomes.

The university’s management cited several instances of financial misconduct against him, including TETFUND Grant Misuse: A TETFUND grant of N72 million intended for operational vehicles was reportedly misappropriated. Payment vouchers and a forged Interim Registration Report (IRR) were allegedly used to process payments to Globe Motors. Property Controversy: Double K Resorts, donated to the university in 2023 by Mr Bongos Ikwue, was discovered to have been involved in a questionable deed of assignment involving a purchase price.

“Inflated Expenses and Unlawful Allowances: Funds were misappropriated through inflated office expenses and unauthorised Daily Travel Allowances (DTA).

Student Fee Diversion: Students were charged N25,000 annually for a non-existent health insurance scheme and drug tests that were never conducted. These fees were allegedly diverted for personal activities, including funding chieftaincy ceremonies and novelty events.

Forgery for Financial Gain: Procurement documents were reportedly forged to facilitate payments for vehicles.”

The petition also accused Professor Ujah of using university funds for personal gain.