The Coalition of Civil Society Groups for Peace, Security, Good Governance, Equity and Justice has commended the Nigeria Customs Service Area 2 Command, Onne, in Rivers State, for seizing illegally imported drugs, including fake tablets valued at over N46.399 billion.

In a press statement made available to journalists in Abuja by the national coordinator, Comrade James Okoronkwo, the group lauded the comptroller general of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Bashir Adewale Adeniji, for providing effective and transparent leadership for the officers and men which has it made possible for the NCS to exceed its revenue target.

The CSOs lauded the Nigeria Customs Service for intercepting the Illicit drugs imported into the country. The coalition noted that Illicit drugs pose immense dangers to individuals, communities, and the nation as a whole. The Coalition said that “ the Nigeria Customs Service Command, Area 2 Command Onne—Rivers State headed by Comptroller Mohammed Ndede performed creditably.”

The group paid glowing tributes to sister security agencies like NDLEA and DSS for working harmoniously to achieve President Bola Tinubu administration’s zero tolerance for Illicit drug usage in Nigeria.