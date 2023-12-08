Former governor of Edo State, Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor yesterday formally declared his intention to seek the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming primary election.

Osunbor made his intention known at the APC secretariat in Benin City, the Edo State capital. After informing the party leadership in the state of his ambition, Osunbor told journalists that he has the capacity to take the state to an enviable position as governor.

The former governor said he was aware of the sufferings of Edo people and would change the narrative if he gets the party’s ticket and subsequently emerged governor of the state in the 2024 governorship election.

He added: “I have the experience and integrity, having been in the office as governor for a short time. I will deliver good governance if given the ticket and win the election.”

Osunbor solicited the support of the party leaders and promised to deploy his rich history of political wisdom. He recounted that his tenure as governor between May 2007 and November 2008 recorded laudable feats.

The ex-governor was received by the state secretary, Mr. Lawrence Okah, the state Youth Leader, Mr. Tony “Kabaka” Adun and a host of others.